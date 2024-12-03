PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.73. 13,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.