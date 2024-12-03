PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.73. 13,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.