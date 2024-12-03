SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

S stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,676.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

