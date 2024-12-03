SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.