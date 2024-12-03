Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVEX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
EVE Stock Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVE by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
