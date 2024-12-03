Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVEX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get EVE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVEX

EVE Stock Performance

EVEX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.53.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVE by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.