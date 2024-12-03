Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
