Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $591.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.87. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 864,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,862,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

