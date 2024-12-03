Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,010 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

