Contrasting Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Foghorn Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -9.85 Foghorn Therapeutics $25.52 million 17.50 -$98.43 million ($1.92) -4.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tyra Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foghorn Therapeutics. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foghorn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and Foghorn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.46%. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.25%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31% Foghorn Therapeutics -357.53% N/A -30.98%

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM that is in phase I for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing therapies for mutant cancers, such as Non-Small Cell Lung, bladder, endometrial, colorectal, and melanoma cancers; and dependent cancers, including prostate cancer and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Eli Lilly and Company for developing FHD-909, a selective ATPase inhibitor of BRM. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

