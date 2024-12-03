Head-To-Head Contrast: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.14% N/A -11.74% Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $287.45 million 0.14 -$51.76 million ($4.40) -0.85 Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato beats Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

(Get Free Report)

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

