Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $283.92

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $287.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

