Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $96.15

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.15.
UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3,504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Price Performance
NASDAQ UAL opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
