The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $36.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $31.61 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

