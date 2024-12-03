Piper Sandler Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $395.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.89.

CRM stock opened at $330.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.49. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

