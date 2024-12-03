Critical Survey: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 12.69% 15.25% 3.79% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.32%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Aris Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $593.99 million 1.02 $61.28 million $0.19 10.45 Aris Mining $484.51 million 1.29 $11.42 million ($0.02) -183.00

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Aris Mining on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

