Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $114.47

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.47.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
Albemarle Trading Up 3.3 %
ALB opened at $111.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.