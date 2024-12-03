Analyzing SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppYea and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A -269.35% SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AppYea and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppYea has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and SpringBig”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A SpringBig $28.37 million 0.13 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -1.00

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Summary

SpringBig beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

