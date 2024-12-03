Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $173.53

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.53.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ELF opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

