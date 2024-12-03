Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $6.05

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several analysts have commented on AGL shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 215,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

