Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $260.57

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE
NICE Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NICE by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.