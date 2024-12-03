Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $260.57

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47. NICE has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NICE by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

