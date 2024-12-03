Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Price Target at $29.38

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 501,403 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

