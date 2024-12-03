Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Head to Head Comparison

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67 Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $339.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Public Storage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $154.87 million 4.76 -$116.63 million $0.69 13.21 Public Storage $4.52 billion 13.33 $2.15 billion $9.63 35.72

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 19.65% -7.50% -2.19% Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

