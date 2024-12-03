Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

DG stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

