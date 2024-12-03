Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

