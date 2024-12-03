Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $64.71

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This represents a 70.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $261,888. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 183.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.