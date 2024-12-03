Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $135.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

ENTG stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Entegris has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 16,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $72,143,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

