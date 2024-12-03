HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KZR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.