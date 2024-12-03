Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.81.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Shares of LULU opened at $334.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.