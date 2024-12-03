StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

