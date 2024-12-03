Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 142.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 2,172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 12.7% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

