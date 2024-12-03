nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

nCino stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.93, a PEG ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in nCino by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

