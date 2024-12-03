Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCNFree Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Rubicon Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.