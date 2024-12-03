Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
About Rubicon Technology
