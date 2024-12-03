Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $42.52 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
