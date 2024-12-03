Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $42.52 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

