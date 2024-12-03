Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target at C$88.44

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$55.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.01.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00. Insiders have sold 36,633 shares of company stock worth $2,926,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.