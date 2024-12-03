StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

