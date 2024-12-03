Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xencor has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,186,121.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,443.05. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,441.92. This trade represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock worth $2,879,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Xencor by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

