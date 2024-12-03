StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.55 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

