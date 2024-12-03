FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Raised by Desjardins

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a report issued on Thursday, November 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.24 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.12 and a one year high of C$6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$798.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

