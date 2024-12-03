What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Iris Energy Q2 Earnings?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of IREN opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

