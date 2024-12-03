Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Extends Initial Business Combination Deadline to December 28, 2024

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, a Cayman Islands exempted company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AIMAW, recently announced an extension of the deadline for its initial business combination. The company reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on November 27, 2024, it issued an unsecured promissory note of $60,000 to I-Fa Chang, a member and manager of Aimfinity Investment LLC, the sponsor of the company. This note was issued to cover the New Monthly Extension Payment, facilitating the extension of the period to consummate the initial business combination by a month to December 28, 2024.

Under the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has the flexibility to extend this deadline further, with a total of up to nine Monthly Extensions being permitted. Each extension involves a payment into the Trust Account by the Company to provide more time to finalize the business combination.

The Note issued bears no interest and is repayable in full either upon the completion of the business combination or on the Maturity Date, whichever comes first. The payee, Mr. Chang, has the option to convert the Promissory Note into Private Units of the Company, subject to certain conditions, upon providing written notice before the closing of the Business Combination.

The issuance of the Note was done in compliance with the registration exemption under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The details presented in this Form 8-K filing are meant to serve as summaries, with the full details available in the attached Exhibit 10.1.

Additionally, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I disclosed in a press release dated December 2, 2024, the extension of the deadline for the initial business combination to investors. The Company emphasized the importance of this extension in ensuring a smooth transition and completion of the business combination process.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I continues to navigate the process of identifying and finalizing its initial business combination in a diligent manner. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed about further updates and developments regarding this process to make informed decisions.

This press release and Form 8-K filing contain forward-looking statements, and readers are advised to exercise caution as the actual results may differ from these statements due to various risk factors outlined in the documents submitted to the SEC.

