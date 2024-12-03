TransMedics Group, Inc. Appoints Gerardo Hernandez as Chief Financial OfficerOn November 26, 2024, TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) announced the appointment of Gerardo Hernandez as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective December 2, 2

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TransMedics Group’s 8K filing here.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also