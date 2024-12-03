Eagle Pharmaceuticals Amends Rights Agreement with Equiniti Trust Company

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission an entry into Amendment No. 1 to the Rights Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2024, with Equiniti Trust Company, LLC acting as the rights agent.

The Amendment, inked on December 2, 2024, involves technical adjustments to the rights and responsibilities of the Company’s Board of Directors in managing and making decisions concerning the Rights Agreement and the subsequent rights issued. It’s essential to note that apart from the specified modifications, the Rights Agreement remains unaltered and continues to be binding according to its original terms.

Although the description provided doesn’t encompass all details, interested parties can refer to the complete Amendment text, accessible in Exhibit 4.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K. This document is available for reference and is considered an integral part of the information presented in Item 3.03.

Furthermore, as per the filing, the Company did not qualify as an emerging growth company in line with the definitions outlined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. There was no mention of using an extended transition period to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ common stock experienced a transition from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to the OTC Expert Market, with trading under the symbol “EGRX” commencing on October 4, 2024, following the delisting decision by Nasdaq effective October 3, 2024.

The details of the filing also confirmed that no written communications pursuant to Rule 425 or solicitations under Rule 14a-12 or Rule 14d-2(b) took place concurrently with this Form 8-K submission.

Investors and interested stakeholders can delve deeper into the specifics of this recent development by examining Exhibit 4.1 and other relevant documents in the filing of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

