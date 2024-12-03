Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has put forth the nominations of Masahiko Uotani, the current Chairman and CEO of Shiseido, and Jennifer Nason, the Global Chair of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan, to join its Board of Directors. The formal election is expected to take place during Accenture’s annual general meeting of shareholders on February 6, 2025.

Get alerts:

Should the shareholders elect them, Masahiko Uotani, aged 70, intends to serve on the Finance Committee, while Jennifer Nason, aged 64, is set to serve on the Finance and Compensation, Culture & People Committees. Julie Sweet, the Chair and CEO of Accenture, expressed her enthusiasm about the nominations, highlighting the extensive expertise and leadership that Uotani and Nason bring to the table.

Masahiko Uotani boasts a rich career background in consumer goods, marketing, and management. His role at Shiseido, a prominent beauty company that has a global presence in 120 countries, will come to an end on December 31, 2024. Uotani holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Doshisha University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing from Columbia Business School.

Jennifer Nason, on the other hand, holds nearly four decades of experience in banking and capital markets. At J.P. Morgan, she has been instrumental in managing crucial investment banking relationships globally. Her departure from the role of Global Chair, Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan is planned for February 7, 2025. Nason holds double degrees from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Accenture’s core focus remains on aiding leading organizations in digital transformation and operational optimization. With over 770,000 employees globally, the company operates in more than 120 countries. Accenture is known for its innovative solutions across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X, and Song, working to deliver value and foster lasting relationships with clients.

For more information about Accenture and its services, interested individuals can visit the company’s official website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Accenture’s 8K filing here.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles