Nektar Therapeutics Completes Disposition of Huntsville Manufacturing Facility

Nektar Therapeutics, a Delaware corporation, announced on December 2, 2024, the completion of its previously disclosed disposition of assets to an affiliate of Ampersand Management LLC, operating as Ampersand Capital Partners. The transaction involved the transfer of Nektar’s manufacturing facility situated in Huntsville, Alabama, along with specific manufacturing assets and the assumption of associated liabilities by the purchaser.

Get alerts:

The recent disposition, described as the “Transactions,” was part of an agreement detailed in the Asset Purchase Agreement executed on November 1, 2024, between Nektar and the purchaser. This agreement was previously filed as Exhibit 1.1 to Nektar’s Current Report on Form 8-K on November 4, 2024.

While this announcement encapsulates the core details of the asset transfer, it is advisable to refer to the complete Asset Purchase Agreement for a comprehensive understanding of the transaction.

As part of this filing, the company disclosed only one exhibit:

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

No further financial statements or exhibits were included in this filing besides the aforementioned exhibit.

Mark A. Wilson, the Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Nektar Therapeutics officially signed the report on behalf of the registrant as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on December 2, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nektar Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Stories