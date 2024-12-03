Volcon Releases Video for VLCN HF1 Utility Terrain Vehicle

Volcon, Inc., a Delaware-based company listed on NASDAQ under the symbol VLCN, disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing that it unveiled a video for its Volcon VLCN HF1 utility terrain vehicle on December 2, 2024. The video is accessible on the company’s website at www.volcon.com within the investor relations section. Alternatively, viewers can navigate directly to the video using the link provided: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1035018264.

Additionally, interested parties can find detailed product specifications for the VLCN HF1 on the company’s website via the following link: https://volcon.com/products/hf1.

As an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Volcon, Inc. has indicated in its filing that it has opted not to leverage the extended transition period for adhering to any new or revised financial accounting standards stipulated pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Greg Endo, the Chief Financial Officer of Volcon, Inc., duly authorized the submission of this report on December 2, 2024, as per the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

This disclosure underlines the company’s proactive approach in engaging with stakeholders and showcasing its latest product offerings.

These filings serve as important updates for investors and stakeholders following the company’s developments in the utility terrain vehicle sector.

Volcon remains focused on enhancing its presence in the market and bringing innovative products to its customers, as evidenced by its recent communication regarding the VLCN HF1.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to access the video and product specifications to gain further insight into Volcon’s offerings in the utility vehicle segment.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

