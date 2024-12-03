GAP (NYSE:GAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

GAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $25.81 on Monday. GAP has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

