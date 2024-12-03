FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.99 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,034,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

