Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

