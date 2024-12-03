Nordstrom FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

