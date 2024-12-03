IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.57. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 194.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

