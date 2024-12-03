Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

